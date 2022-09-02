 
entertainment
Friday Sep 02 2022
BTS concert in Busan switches location amid fans' concerns: report

Friday Sep 02, 2022

The BTS concert in Busan, which was going to be free of charge will no longer be held in the old venue, according to the statement of BIGHIT music.

On September 2, 2022, BTS' management company BIG HIT MUSIC released an official statement saying, "The venue for BTS' 'Yet To Come' in BUSAN, a concert for the Busan World Expo 2030, has been changed from the previously announced Ilgwang special stage to the Busan Asiad Main Stadium."

The change in venue was taken in light of safety and logistical concerns made by fans, who complained of increased hotel fares and limited venue space, as per sources from ALLKPOP.

The agency said, "In order to prioritize the safety and comfort of attendees and ensure a smooth and transparent concert environment, while still protecting the purpose of this concert, the company has come to the decision to change the concert location."

The BTS concert will remain free of charge for the audience, the agency reiterated, and "all related programs geared toward boosting the 'World Expo' bid will resume as planned."

Live streaming of the concert will take place at the surface parking lot of the Busan Port International Passenger Terminal, providing audiences with the chance to be a part of the global concert.

The Busan 2030 World Expo concert is scheduled for October 15, 2022.


