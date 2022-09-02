Why David Warner calls Virat Kohli 'lucky man'?

Australian cricketer David Warner and Indian cricketer Virat Kohli. — AFP/File

Indian star Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma are known as one of the most popular power couples in the cricket world. The two are usually making the headlines and all for the right reasons.

Kohli, who is in Dubai for the ongoing T20 Asia Cup, posted a sun-kissed picture of his wife on Instagram with the caption "my world" along with a heart emoji.

Reacting to the post, Australian cricketer David Warner commented under the post, calling Kohli a "lucky man" and fans couldn't agree more.

Take a look at other comments:

"What a couple mate," wrote a user.



"So lovely," wrote another user with a heart emoji.



One of the users commented: "Anushka has the luckiest person in the world. She is [the] wife of King Kohli.