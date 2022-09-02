 
sports
Friday Sep 02 2022
By
SDSports desk

Pak vs HK: Babar Azam fails once again, is he next in line after Virat Kohli?

By
SDSports desk

Friday Sep 02, 2022

Pakistans captain Babar Azam plays a shot during the Asia Cup Twenty20 international cricket match between Pakistan and Hong Kong at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on September 2, 2022. — AFP
Pakistan's captain Babar Azam plays a shot during the Asia Cup Twenty20 international cricket match between Pakistan and Hong Kong at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on September 2, 2022. — AFP

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam once again failed to score big in the ACC T20 Asia Cup as he was sent back to the pavilion in the third over.

Hong Kong won the toss and put Pakistan to bat first. Cricket fans had high hopes from the opening duo of Mohammad Rizwan and Azam — both star players created several records during the T20 World Cup 2021.

However, since the start of the Asia Cup, Babar — who is on top of the ODI and T20Is batter rankings — has failed to give the team a good start.

Read more: Pak vs Hong Kong live score, Asia cup 2022 live match updates

Hong Kong’s Ehsan Khan took one of the most important wickets for his team by sending Babar back to the dugout. Babar only managed to score nine runs in eight balls with the help of one-four.

In the last match against arch-rivals India, Babar only scored 15 runs. The question is whether the star batter is next in line after Indian great Virat Kohli in terms of declining performance. 

For the last few months, Kohli has been struggling with his form and his fans are desperately waiting for his century.

After Babar’s dismal performance during the two matches of the Asia Cup, fans are concerned about his form too, as Pakistan will take on England immediately after the end of the ongoing cricket tournament.

Today’s match is a must-win for Pakistan must-win game in the Asia Cup at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

The match has become a knockout game for Pakistan if they wish to qualify for the Super 4s stage of the tournament.

This will be the last game of the group stage of the tournament. India, Afghanistan, and Sri Lanka have already qualified for the Super 4s.  

More From Sports:

Pak vs Hong Kong live score, Asia cup 2022 live match updates

Pak vs Hong Kong live score, Asia cup 2022 live match updates
Why David Warner calls Virat Kohli 'lucky man'?

Why David Warner calls Virat Kohli 'lucky man'?
PSL to be held from February 9 to March 19 next year: PCB

PSL to be held from February 9 to March 19 next year: PCB
Asia Cup: Massive blow to India as Jadeja ruled out before Super 4s

Asia Cup: Massive blow to India as Jadeja ruled out before Super 4s
Exciting news for cricket fans: Rohit Sharma, Sourav Ganguly to make acting debut

Exciting news for cricket fans: Rohit Sharma, Sourav Ganguly to make acting debut

PCB slaps fine on Sarfaraz Ahmed for code of conduct violation

PCB slaps fine on Sarfaraz Ahmed for code of conduct violation
England announce T20I squad for Pakistan

England announce T20I squad for Pakistan
Shahid Afridi tunes in to watch Kohli but taken aback by Suryakumar Yadav's blitz

Shahid Afridi tunes in to watch Kohli but taken aback by Suryakumar Yadav's blitz
Pak vs HK: Hong Kong's skipper wants 'tips' from Babar Azam

Pak vs HK: Hong Kong's skipper wants 'tips' from Babar Azam
'Confused, terrified': Rohit Sharma 'won't stay captain for too long', Mohammad Hafeez says

'Confused, terrified': Rohit Sharma 'won't stay captain for too long', Mohammad Hafeez says
Asia Cup 2022: No change likely in Pakistan squad against Hong Kong

Asia Cup 2022: No change likely in Pakistan squad against Hong Kong
Omar Khalid bounces back with 75 at World Team Golf Championship in Paris

Omar Khalid bounces back with 75 at World Team Golf Championship in Paris

Latest

view all