Friday Sep 02 2022
Kanye West accuses fans for 'not understanding' him amid public co-parenting feud

Friday Sep 02, 2022

Kanye West is accusing his fans of being 'crazy' for not 'understanding him' as he made another jibe at Kim Kardashian amid their public feud over where their children will attend school.

The Donda rapper, 45, took to Instagram once again on Friday to showcase his co-parenting struggles with the Kardashians star after Kim urged him to 'stop' his behaviour.

In his recent post, Ye criticised fans who have called him out on his public posts about his ex-wife, saying they are 'the ones who are crazy' for not 'understanding' his comments.

He claimed he hasn't had any say on where his children go to school, soon after he blasted Kim's choice of school for their four kids - North, nine, Chicago, four, Saint, six, and Psalm, three.

'Call me whatever names you want, if you don't understand why I will not back down on my businesses, my brands and my children then you're the ones who are crazy,' he penned.

Elsewhere in the post, he also hit out at Adidas, who he is preparing to leave in 2023, and alleged that Gap - who he released his Yeezy range with, engineered by Balenciaga - have been 'having meetings' without him.

Phot0 credits: DailyMail
He fumed: 'Here is the through line. Gap having meetings about me without me.

'Adidas releasing old shoes and coloring my shoes like I'm dead, me not having a say on where my children go to school.

'Call me whatever names you want, if you don't understand why I will not back down on my businesses, my brands and my children then you're the ones who are crazy.'


