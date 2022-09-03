 
Saturday Sep 03 2022
Priyanka Chopra's 'Citadel' set to be second most expensive show ever

Saturday Sep 03, 2022

Priyanka Chopra’s upcoming show Citadel, also starring Richard Madden, has managed to become the second most-expensive series of all-times.

Initially, the estimated budget set for the show was of $160 million, and while the shoot reportedly wrapped up in December, Hollywood Reporter has reported that the show overshot its prescribed budget.

Now the project has further utilized $75 million, which now takes the exact cost of the production to $250 million.

As per ETimes, the reason for this is being speculated as a difference in vision which resulted in the departure of half of the creative team.

Therefore, the seven-episode TV show was forced to take rounds of reshoots which is becoming costly.

Presently, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is the most-expensive show ever, costing around $465 million.

