Priyanka Chopra's 'Citadel' set to be second most expensive show ever

Priyanka Chopra’s upcoming show Citadel is now the second most-expensive series of all-times

Priyanka Chopra’s upcoming show Citadel, also starring Richard Madden, has managed to become the second most-expensive series of all-times.

Initially, the estimated budget set for the show was of $160 million, and while the shoot reportedly wrapped up in December, Hollywood Reporter has reported that the show overshot its prescribed budget.

Now the project has further utilized $75 million, which now takes the exact cost of the production to $250 million.

As per ETimes, the reason for this is being speculated as a difference in vision which resulted in the departure of half of the creative team.

Therefore, the seven-episode TV show was forced to take rounds of reshoots which is becoming costly.

Presently, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is the most-expensive show ever, costing around $465 million.