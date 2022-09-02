Honouring mother: Madonna shares photos of her tattoo

Grammy award-winning singer Madonna is honouring her mother in her unique style.

The Queen of Pop, 64, shared photos of her wrist tattoo on Instagram on Thursday and added some cryptic captions.

In the first photo, the Like a Virgin hitmaker held up her wrist showing off her ink with a large 'X' on the top with the word 'maman,' mother in French, and a broken heart underneath it.

She wrote, 'Broken hearts club' with a broken hearts emoji following the short line.

The next picture showed the tattoo smeared in her blood right after the tattoo with 'We all bleed the same color' written across the top.

'All mothers get their hearts broken! [broken hearts emoji],' with the newly minted tattoo shining on her wrist.

She originally showed off the tattoo to fans back in April when she first got it. The tattoo honors her mother who died when the star was just five years old.

Madonna's cryptic posts came just a couple days after she opened up about her two marriages and sex life.

In a new video, uploaded to her YouTube channel on Tuesday, the 64-year-old pop star had a surprisingly candid answer when asked what decision she 'looks back on' and realizes 'wasn't the best idea.'

'Get married. Both times!' the Holiday singer stated, alluding to her past marriages to Sean Penn, 62, from 1985 to 1989, and Guy Ritchie, 53, from 2000 to 2008.



