 
entertainment
Friday Sep 02 2022
By
Web Desk

Honouring mother: Madonna shares photos of her tattoo

By
Web Desk

Friday Sep 02, 2022

Grammy award-winning singer Madonna is honouring her mother in her unique style.

The Queen of Pop, 64, shared photos of her wrist tattoo on Instagram on Thursday and added some cryptic captions.

In the first photo, the Like a Virgin hitmaker held up her wrist showing off her ink with a large 'X' on the top with the word 'maman,' mother in French, and a broken heart underneath it.

She wrote, 'Broken hearts club' with a broken hearts emoji following the short line.

The next picture showed the tattoo smeared in her blood right after the tattoo with 'We all bleed the same color' written across the top.

'All mothers get their hearts broken! [broken hearts emoji],' with the newly minted tattoo shining on her wrist.

Photo credits: DailyMail
Photo credits: DailyMail

She originally showed off the tattoo to fans back in April when she first got it. The tattoo honors her mother who died when the star was just five years old.

Madonna's cryptic posts came just a couple days after she opened up about her two marriages and sex life.

In a new video, uploaded to her YouTube channel on Tuesday, the 64-year-old pop star had a surprisingly candid answer when asked what decision she 'looks back on' and realizes 'wasn't the best idea.'

'Get married. Both times!' the Holiday singer stated, alluding to her past marriages to Sean Penn, 62, from 1985 to 1989, and Guy Ritchie, 53, from 2000 to 2008.


More From Entertainment:

Victoria Beckham ruined special wedding moment for Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz

Victoria Beckham ruined special wedding moment for Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz
Kanye West accuses fans for 'not understanding' him amid public co-parenting feud

Kanye West accuses fans for 'not understanding' him amid public co-parenting feud

Elton John was ‘worried’ Britney Spears would get ‘nervous’ before recording song

Elton John was ‘worried’ Britney Spears would get ‘nervous’ before recording song

Meghan Markle, Mariah Carey 'out of touch with reality'

Meghan Markle, Mariah Carey 'out of touch with reality'
Netflix's 'Partner in Track': Hollywood weighs in on roaring sucess

Netflix's 'Partner in Track': Hollywood weighs in on roaring sucess
Ray J calls out ‘mastermind’ Kris Jenner:’ You tell people false stories about me’

Ray J calls out ‘mastermind’ Kris Jenner:’ You tell people false stories about me’
Britney Spears addresses son Jayden’s desire to have her ‘fixed’

Britney Spears addresses son Jayden’s desire to have her ‘fixed’
Princess Diana branded ‘trendsetter’ after wearing $17 million necklace as a headband

Princess Diana branded ‘trendsetter’ after wearing $17 million necklace as a headband
Eve Barlow ‘forced’ to appease ‘monster’ Amber Heard

Eve Barlow ‘forced’ to appease ‘monster’ Amber Heard
Willow Smith follows mom Jada Pinkett Smith’s footsteps amid ‘racism and death threats’

Willow Smith follows mom Jada Pinkett Smith’s footsteps amid ‘racism and death threats’
BBC donates $1.64 million generated from controversial Diana interview

BBC donates $1.64 million generated from controversial Diana interview
BTS concert in Busan switches location amid fans' concerns: report

BTS concert in Busan switches location amid fans' concerns: report

Latest

view all