 

Heidi Klum assists daughter Leni in navigating through life: Report

Heidi Klum, who is a German mogul, shares daughter Leni with ex Flavio Briatore

By
Web Desk

May 18, 2024

Photo: Heidi Klum assists daughter Leni in navigating through life: Report

Heidi Klum is reportedly a supporting mum when it comes to dating and career.

As fans will know, Victoria’s Secret model and her then 16-year-old daughter, Leni, sparked controversy when she landed on Glamour magazine’s cover, flaunting her figure, at such a young age.

At that time, the proud daughter of the German mogul reacted, “It’s an honor to share this with my mama.”

Now, an insider close to the mother and daughter duo revealed to Life & Style what Heidi thinks of her daughter following in her footsteps.

The source said of the mogul, “Heidi doesn’t believe in hiding a woman’s sexiness.”

“She wants Leni to always feel good about her body,” they also added.

The source even claimed that Heidi “believes, ‘If you’ve got it, proudly flaunt it!’”

They continued to address, “Heidi and her daughter are super close,” noting, “And Heidi has always encouraged Leni to come to her when she has anything to discuss.”

For those unversed, Leni has been dating model Aris Rachevsky for several years now.

“She has plenty of advice to share!” they declared before signing off from the chat. 

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck find beacon of hope amid crippling marriage?
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck find beacon of hope amid crippling marriage?
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's response to latest UK popularity blow video
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's response to latest UK popularity blow
Aubrey O'Day reacts to video of Diddy assaulting Carrie
Aubrey O'Day reacts to video of Diddy assaulting Carrie
Things ‘looking up' for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle after recent success video
Things ‘looking up' for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle after recent success
Kanye West knows why Diddy was not in jail?
Kanye West knows why Diddy was not in jail?
Have Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel made peace over past scandals? Deets here
Have Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel made peace over past scandals? Deets here
Britney Spears surrounded by ‘enablers' on a ‘downward spiral': Report
Britney Spears surrounded by ‘enablers' on a ‘downward spiral': Report
Sophie Turner dishes details about one thing she 'lives for'
Sophie Turner dishes details about one thing she 'lives for'
How Johnny Depp is faring after ‘weight' of Amber Heard scandal ‘lifted'
How Johnny Depp is faring after ‘weight' of Amber Heard scandal ‘lifted'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'highly sensitive' regarding Archewell Foundation video
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'highly sensitive' regarding Archewell Foundation
Barbra Streisand's husband James Brolin ‘sick of' her crush on Ralph Fiennes
Barbra Streisand's husband James Brolin ‘sick of' her crush on Ralph Fiennes
Prince Harry, Meghan receive sweet advice for success of new projects
Prince Harry, Meghan receive sweet advice for success of new projects