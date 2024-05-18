Photo: Heidi Klum assists daughter Leni in navigating through life: Report

Heidi Klum is reportedly a supporting mum when it comes to dating and career.

As fans will know, Victoria’s Secret model and her then 16-year-old daughter, Leni, sparked controversy when she landed on Glamour magazine’s cover, flaunting her figure, at such a young age.

At that time, the proud daughter of the German mogul reacted, “It’s an honor to share this with my mama.”

Now, an insider close to the mother and daughter duo revealed to Life & Style what Heidi thinks of her daughter following in her footsteps.

The source said of the mogul, “Heidi doesn’t believe in hiding a woman’s sexiness.”

“She wants Leni to always feel good about her body,” they also added.

The source even claimed that Heidi “believes, ‘If you’ve got it, proudly flaunt it!’”

They continued to address, “Heidi and her daughter are super close,” noting, “And Heidi has always encouraged Leni to come to her when she has anything to discuss.”

For those unversed, Leni has been dating model Aris Rachevsky for several years now.

“She has plenty of advice to share!” they declared before signing off from the chat.