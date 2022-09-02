 
entertainment
Friday Sep 02 2022
By
Web Desk

Top 4 K-Dramas to premiere in September: Read Inside

By
Web Desk

Friday Sep 02, 2022

Top 4 K-Dramas to premiere in September: Read Inside

With the arrival of September, there is a variety of much-awaited K-Dramas all set to hit the screens this month.

Here is the list of K-Dramas that will air in September.


1. Once Upon a Small Town

Top 4 K-Dramas to premiere in September: Read Inside

Once Upon A Small Town is a story of a veterinarian who unwantedly shifts to the countryside and meets a policewoman, a super friendly town insider with many secrets. 

Based on a web novel with the same name, the drama will premiere on September 5.


2. The Law Cafe

Top 4 K-Dramas to premiere in September: Read Inside

The upcoming romantic comedy is based on the web novel, “The Law Cafe” starring Lee Seung Gi and Lee Se Young in the lead roles.

The story centers around a smart prosecutor-turned-libertine landlord, Kim Jung Ho who gets a new tenant Kim Yu Ri, a lawyer by profession who also opens a “law cafe” in his building.

The first episode of the series will be aired on September 5.


3. Mental Coach Jengal

Top 4 K-Dramas to premiere in September: Read Inside

Based on a sports setting, Mental Coach Jegal is a story about a national athlete, Jegal Gil, who gets entangled in a scandal and quits sports to become a mental coach for other professional athletes. 

Life is all well until he meets Lee Yoo Mi, who comes for her mental coaching and they both end up facing each other's inner wounds.

The series will air its first episode on September 12.


4. Blind

Top 4 K-Dramas to premiere in September: Read Inside

The upcoming thriller mystery focuses on the ordinary people who unfortunately become the victims of heinous crimes - and other people who also join the perpetrators by ignoring the injustice. 

The much-awaited series will premiere on September 16.

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Lopez shares new romantic details about her wedding to Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez shares new romantic details about her wedding to Ben Affleck

Tiffany Haddish, Aries Spears’ reps call child abuse allegations ‘bogus’

Tiffany Haddish, Aries Spears’ reps call child abuse allegations ‘bogus’
Psychologist explains why Leonardo DiCaprio only dates women under 25

Psychologist explains why Leonardo DiCaprio only dates women under 25

Jennifer Lopez reveals why she chose Marc Cohn for her perfect wedding ‘love song'

Jennifer Lopez reveals why she chose Marc Cohn for her perfect wedding ‘love song'
Meghan Markle ‘threatens’ Queen Elizabeth with ‘vault of skeletons’

Meghan Markle ‘threatens’ Queen Elizabeth with ‘vault of skeletons’
Honouring mother: Madonna shares photos of her tattoo

Honouring mother: Madonna shares photos of her tattoo
Ha Sung Woon diagnosed with Covid-19

Ha Sung Woon diagnosed with Covid-19
Victoria Beckham ruined special wedding moment for Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz

Victoria Beckham ruined special wedding moment for Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz
Kanye West accuses fans for 'not understanding' him amid public co-parenting feud

Kanye West accuses fans for 'not understanding' him amid public co-parenting feud

Elton John was ‘worried’ Britney Spears would get ‘nervous’ before recording song

Elton John was ‘worried’ Britney Spears would get ‘nervous’ before recording song

Meghan Markle, Mariah Carey 'out of touch with reality'

Meghan Markle, Mariah Carey 'out of touch with reality'
Netflix's 'Partner in Track': Hollywood weighs in on roaring sucess

Netflix's 'Partner in Track': Hollywood weighs in on roaring sucess

Latest

view all