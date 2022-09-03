PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry’s Twitter account hacked

 
PTI senior leader and former federal minister for information Fawad Chaudhry’s Twitter account has been hacked, confirmed PTI early Saturday.

Taking to Twitter Fawad Chaudhry tweeted that his account has been hacked, later PTI through its official Twitter account also confirmed the news and said efforts are being made to recover his account.

“Please note that Fawad Chaudhry’s account has been hacked. Recovery in process,” Tweeted PTI.

Hackers also posted unsuitable tweets from Fawad Chaudhry’s account and changed the profile picture too.

Earlier, PTI leader and former federal minister Hammad Azhar and secretary Asad Umar’s Twitter accounts were also hacked. However, later both PTI leaders recovered their Twitter accounts.

