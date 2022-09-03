 
pakistan
Saturday Sep 03 2022
By
Web Desk

Imran Khan's security vehicle catches fire in Islamabad

By
Web Desk

Saturday Sep 03, 2022

ISLAMABAD: A vehicle included in the convoy of Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan met with a road accident near Rawat, Geo News reported on Saturday.

The ill-fated vehicle caught fire in the overnight accident that took place while Imran Khan's motorcade was returning to his residence in the federal capital after he addressed a public rally in Gujrat early on Friday.

A security vehicle in Imran Khans personal squad caught fire in Islamabad. photo provided by reporter
A security vehicle in Imran Khan's personal squad caught fire in Islamabad. photo provided by reporter

The people jumped out of the burning vehicle to save their lives. Imran Khan is safe as he was riding a car behind the affected vehicle. Rescue and the Rawat police station teams rushed to the site. The fire brigade put out the fire.

According to the police, no lives were lost in the accident. The fire broke out in the running vehicle, police said.

The affected vehicle is a part of Imran Khan's personal security squad. 

More From Pakistan:

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry’s Twitter account hacked

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry’s Twitter account hacked
US Centcom team to assess flood crisis in Pakistan

US Centcom team to assess flood crisis in Pakistan
Stop persecuting PTI workers, else will come to Islamabad again, warns Imran

Stop persecuting PTI workers, else will come to Islamabad again, warns Imran
Pakistan 'categorically' rejects Indian media report claiming outlawed organisation involved in relief work

Pakistan 'categorically' rejects Indian media report claiming outlawed organisation involved in relief work
Defence Ministry says ex-servicemen societies 'illegally claiming association with armed forces'

Defence Ministry says ex-servicemen societies 'illegally claiming association with armed forces'
Pakistan floods threaten Afghanistan food supply: UN

Pakistan floods threaten Afghanistan food supply: UN
Drug dealers to get death sentence or life imprisonment per new law

Drug dealers to get death sentence or life imprisonment per new law
FBISE to announce HSSC l exam 2022 result on Monday

FBISE to announce HSSC l exam 2022 result on Monday
Truck driver caught selling relief items meant for flood victims

Truck driver caught selling relief items meant for flood victims

Armed forces rescue 2,000 marooned by catastrophic floods

Armed forces rescue 2,000 marooned by catastrophic floods
Bella Hadid seeks 'real ways' to help Pakistan flood victims

Bella Hadid seeks 'real ways' to help Pakistan flood victims
PTI's Abrar-ul-Haq sacked as Red Crescent's chairman

PTI's Abrar-ul-Haq sacked as Red Crescent's chairman

Latest

view all