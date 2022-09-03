 
entertainment
Saturday Sep 03 2022
By
Web Desk

Mandela's grandson refuses to criticise Meghan Markle despite provocation

By
Web Desk

Saturday Sep 03, 2022

Mandelas grandson refuses to criticise Meghan Markle despite provocation

Nelson Mandela's grandson avoided criticizing Meghan Markle despite being provoked by a British TV presenter.

The Duchess of Sussex is receiving backlash for comparing her wedding to Mandela being freed from prison.

Mandla Mandela appeared on GB News and praised Prince Harry for his humanitarian work.

Speaking to the channel, he said 'When Harry comes to South Africa, we are always available to embrace him and assist in upholding his mother's legacy.'

He did not utter a single word against the Duchess of Sussex when show host Dan Wootton asked Nelson in a GB News world exclusive if he would be prepared to speak to Meghan Markle.

His reluctance to criticize Meghan and Harry didn't go down well with royal biographer Angela Levin.

Commenting on his interview she said, "Does Mandela's grandson know that Harry and Meghan are no longer working royals? He praises the Queen and Prince Charles but does he not know Harry and Meghan's behaviour towards them?"


More From Entertainment:

Mariah Carey reacts to criticism for calling Meghan Markle a diva

Mariah Carey reacts to criticism for calling Meghan Markle a diva

Vikings: Lagertha actress promotes music album of Alexander Ludwig aka Bjorn Ironside

Vikings: Lagertha actress promotes music album of Alexander Ludwig aka Bjorn Ironside

Jane Fonda starts chemo for a 'treatable' cancer

Jane Fonda starts chemo for a 'treatable' cancer
Is there any tension between Angelina Jolie and Johnny Depp?

Is there any tension between Angelina Jolie and Johnny Depp?

Meghan Markle and Harry congratulate Youth Activism Movement to design a safer internet

Meghan Markle and Harry congratulate Youth Activism Movement to design a safer internet

Jennifer Lopez shares new romantic details about her wedding with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez shares new romantic details about her wedding with Ben Affleck

Tiffany Haddish, Aries Spears’ reps call child abuse allegations ‘bogus’

Tiffany Haddish, Aries Spears’ reps call child abuse allegations ‘bogus’
Psychologist explains why Leonardo DiCaprio only dates women under 25

Psychologist explains why Leonardo DiCaprio only dates women under 25

Jennifer Lopez reveals why she chose Marc Cohn for her perfect wedding ‘love song'

Jennifer Lopez reveals why she chose Marc Cohn for her perfect wedding ‘love song'
Top 4 K-Dramas to premiere in September: Read Inside

Top 4 K-Dramas to premiere in September: Read Inside
Sanjay Kapoor rubbishes rumours of Netflix 'The Fame Game' getting cancelled

Sanjay Kapoor rubbishes rumours of Netflix 'The Fame Game' getting cancelled
Meghan Markle ‘threatens’ Queen Elizabeth with ‘vault of skeletons’

Meghan Markle ‘threatens’ Queen Elizabeth with ‘vault of skeletons’

Latest

view all