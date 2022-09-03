 
entertainment
Saturday Sep 03 2022
By
Web Desk

Britney Spears son hints conservatorship was called for: 'She was working too hard'

By
Web Desk

Saturday Sep 03, 2022

Britney Spears' son, Jayden, is spilling the insides of his relationship with mother.

In an interview with The Daily Mail, the teenager admitted he did not feel like attending the wedding was the right call for him. Britney tied the knot with beau Sam Asghari this year.

"At the time it just wasn't a good time to go. I'm not saying that I'm not happy for her," says Jayden.

"I'm really happy for them, but she didn't invite the whole family, and then if it was just going to be me and Preston, I just don't see how that situation would have ended on good terms."

Jayden later spoke about Britney's rift with her father Jamie while sharing his opinion on the conservatorship.

"At first he was just trying to be like any father, letting [his] daughter pursue her dream of becoming a superstar, but I did think maybe the conservatorship went on too long. Probably why my mom was very angry about the whole situation that she was working for too long — I personally think she was. She should have taken a break and relaxed," he says.

More From Entertainment:

Exes Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk want to 'finally' settle together: 'Not Bennifer 2.0'

Exes Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk want to 'finally' settle together: 'Not Bennifer 2.0'
Kanye West: 'Call me whatever names you want, you are the one who is crazy'

Kanye West: 'Call me whatever names you want, you are the one who is crazy'
Mariah Carey reacts to criticism for calling Meghan Markle a diva

Mariah Carey reacts to criticism for calling Meghan Markle a diva

Mandela's grandson refuses to criticise Meghan Markle despite provocation

Mandela's grandson refuses to criticise Meghan Markle despite provocation

Vikings: Lagertha actress promotes music album of Alexander Ludwig aka Bjorn Ironside

Vikings: Lagertha actress promotes music album of Alexander Ludwig aka Bjorn Ironside

Jane Fonda starts chemo for a 'treatable' cancer

Jane Fonda starts chemo for a 'treatable' cancer
Is there any tension between Angelina Jolie and Johnny Depp?

Is there any tension between Angelina Jolie and Johnny Depp?

Meghan Markle and Harry congratulate Youth Activism Movement to design a safer internet

Meghan Markle and Harry congratulate Youth Activism Movement to design a safer internet

Jennifer Lopez shares new romantic details about her wedding with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez shares new romantic details about her wedding with Ben Affleck

Tiffany Haddish, Aries Spears’ reps call child abuse allegations ‘bogus’

Tiffany Haddish, Aries Spears’ reps call child abuse allegations ‘bogus’
Psychologist explains why Leonardo DiCaprio only dates women under 25

Psychologist explains why Leonardo DiCaprio only dates women under 25

Jennifer Lopez reveals why she chose Marc Cohn for her perfect wedding ‘love song'

Jennifer Lopez reveals why she chose Marc Cohn for her perfect wedding ‘love song'

Latest

view all