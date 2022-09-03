 
sports
Saturday Sep 03 2022
By
Sports Desk

Asia Cup: Naseem Shah 'new Shaheen Afridi', says Mohammad Rizwan

By
Sports Desk

Saturday Sep 03, 2022

DUBAI: Pakistan's opening batter Mohammad Rizwan has said that pacer Naseem Shah is a "new Shaheen Shah Afridi" in the making as the team seeks to pick out more fast bowlers to strengthen their attack.

The Babar Azam-led Pakistan are missing the services of flamboyant pacer Afridi in the Asia Cup, with the team banking on his attack, especially against India.

"In the form of Naseem Shah, we are getting another, new, Shaheen," Rizwan said, during a post-match press conference after the Men In Green beat Hong Kong by 155 runs — the highest margin in T20Is for Pakistan.

"But, we can get another Shaheen and this is an opportunity for our other fast bowlers. The way Naseem and Dahani have performed [...] and Haris is already a part of the side, so we are hopeful," Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter said.

Related items

Rizwan said that Pakistan has always been famous for having a star-studded pace attack and was hopeful that the team could get another one through the new additions.

"So if we get a new combination, it will be very good for Pakistan,” Rizwan said.

Pakistan faced a defeat at the hands of India in their opening Asia Cup match, but remain undeterred to beat Hong Kong at Sharjah and move on to the Super 4s.

They will now once again take on India tomorrow.

More From Sports:

Qatar to allow beer sales at World Cup games 3 hours before kickoff: source

Qatar to allow beer sales at World Cup games 3 hours before kickoff: source
Williams ready to find new Serena after US Open exit

Williams ready to find new Serena after US Open exit
Asia Cup 2022: Shadab dedicates victory to flood affectees in country

Asia Cup 2022: Shadab dedicates victory to flood affectees in country
Why did Wasim criticise Rizwan despite his brilliant performance?

Why did Wasim criticise Rizwan despite his brilliant performance?
Struggling Roy left out of England's T20 World Cup squad

Struggling Roy left out of England's T20 World Cup squad
New Zealand team to visit Pakistan this year after abandoning tour in 2021

New Zealand team to visit Pakistan this year after abandoning tour in 2021
Asia Cup 2022 — schedule for all teams

Asia Cup 2022 — schedule for all teams
Asia Cup 2022: When is the next Pakistan-India match?

Asia Cup 2022: When is the next Pakistan-India match?
Asia Cup 2022: Meme fest on Twitter as Pakistan take wicket after wicket

Asia Cup 2022: Meme fest on Twitter as Pakistan take wicket after wicket

Asia Cup: Pakistan break T20 record after beating Hong Kong

Asia Cup: Pakistan break T20 record after beating Hong Kong
Here's a list of Super Four qualifiers for the T20 Asia Cup 2022

Here's a list of Super Four qualifiers for the T20 Asia Cup 2022
Bairstow ruled out of the third Test and ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Bairstow ruled out of the third Test and ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Latest

view all