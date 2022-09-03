Asia Cup: Naseem Shah 'new Shaheen Afridi', says Mohammad Rizwan

DUBAI: Pakistan's opening batter Mohammad Rizwan has said that pacer Naseem Shah is a "new Shaheen Shah Afridi" in the making as the team seeks to pick out more fast bowlers to strengthen their attack.

The Babar Azam-led Pakistan are missing the services of flamboyant pacer Afridi in the Asia Cup, with the team banking on his attack, especially against India.

"In the form of Naseem Shah, we are getting another, new, Shaheen," Rizwan said, during a post-match press conference after the Men In Green beat Hong Kong by 155 runs — the highest margin in T20Is for Pakistan.

"But, we can get another Shaheen and this is an opportunity for our other fast bowlers. The way Naseem and Dahani have performed [...] and Haris is already a part of the side, so we are hopeful," Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter said.

Rizwan said that Pakistan has always been famous for having a star-studded pace attack and was hopeful that the team could get another one through the new additions.



"So if we get a new combination, it will be very good for Pakistan,” Rizwan said.

Pakistan faced a defeat at the hands of India in their opening Asia Cup match, but remain undeterred to beat Hong Kong at Sharjah and move on to the Super 4s.

They will now once again take on India tomorrow.