Saturday Sep 03 2022
Netflix finally casts new actors to play young Prince William, Kate Middleton in 'The Crown'

Saturday Sep 03, 2022

The hit Netflix royal series, The Crown, has finally found new actors to play young Prince William and Kate Middleton in the upcoming, highly-anticipated sixth season of the show.

The production has been hunting for actors to play Middleton and William for a long time. Finally, they have cast three new stars to play the role of the Cambridge couple.

Rufus Kampa and Ed McVey will be playing the young prince while Meg Bellamy has been cast to play his future wife.

According to Deadline, two new actors have been cast to play William, with each starring as the royal when he’s aged 16 and then 21.

Kampa will appear in episodes that will document how the British Royal Family coped with the tragic death of William’s mother, Diana, who died in a car accident in August 1997.

McVey will join the series portraying William and how he met Middleton at the University of St Andrews in Fife, Scotland in 2001.

Production on the sixth season will begin later this year, just before the release of season five on Netflix.

The fifth season of The Crown is set to stream on Netflix in November with Imelda Staunton portraying Queen Elizabeth, Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret, Jonathan Pryce as the Duke of Edinburgh Prince Philip; Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana; and Dominic West as the Prince of Wales.

