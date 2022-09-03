 
entertainment
Saturday Sep 03 2022
Meghan Markle ‘should stick to rescue chickens’: ‘Leave politics!’

Saturday Sep 03, 2022

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have come under fire and been urged to ‘stay out of politics’ and ‘stick to rescuing chicken’.

This is in reference to Prince Harry’s failed UN speech which ‘screamed emptiness’.

The clap back itself has been issued by a former window fitter, that referenced baby Archie’s love of chickens and put the couple’s political ambitions on blast.

He claimed, “The Sussexes need to stick to rescue chickens in Montecito and stay out of politics.”

Even Meghan Markle’s half-brother mocked Prince Harry over his UN speech in an interview with GB News’ Dan Wootton.

During the course of the conversation he claimed, “You're going to a memorial for Mandela at the UN building which is an open invitation to anybody in the general public and then you start talking world peace and politics which has nothing to do with anything there at that point.”

