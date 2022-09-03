Camilla Parker 'shocking' words when Princess Diana asked for her 'husband': Read

Princess Diana gathered the courage to confront Camilla Parker over her extramarital affair with Prince Charles.

The Princess of Wales waited for eight long years before walking upto Camilla and asking her to end her relationship with the future King of Britain.

According to friend Debbi Frank: “Charles was pretty much living at Highgrove, and Camilla was very nearby.”

At a party, Diana confronted Camilla about her romance with Charles.

Camilla, who did not deny Charles' infidelity, said: “You’ve got everything you’ve ever wanted. What more do you want?”

Diana answered: “My husband.”

Ms Frank continued: “It was a big act of boldness to be able to confront her.

“But, of course, Camilla is really just a very unflinching person. I don’t think it made any difference at all.

“But it made a big difference to Diana. She needed to get herself together, which she did.”



Diana and Charles eventually filed for divorce in 1996.