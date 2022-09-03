 
entertainment
Saturday Sep 03 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle slam Prince Charles with 'own olive branch'

By
Web Desk

Saturday Sep 03, 2022

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are under fire for allegedly having ‘thrown’ Prince Charles’ olive branch ‘right back in his face’.

The Daily Mirror’s royal editor Russell Myers issued this claim in his latest appearance on the Pod Save the Queen podcast.

He started by admitting, “They [Meghan and Harry] have to keep raising the bar on how badly they were treated, so they are then out on their own, so they’re like pariahs.”

“The very fact that Meghan says this quote, [‘Harry said to me, “I lost my dad in this process”’]... anyone who would tell you how the Prince of Wales loves his sons would say he loves both of sons equally.”

“I know for a fact that he [Charles] has offered them [Harry and Meghan] a place to stay, he has produced an olive branch to them, he has wanted to bring them close, he has tried to make instances to see them and I just think it’s being thrown back in his face.”

“It seems as though Meghan has a completely unfortunate and destructive relationship with her own father.”

