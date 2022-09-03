Social media influencer and Miss Canada semi-finalist dies in skydiving accident

Social media influencer and Miss Canada semi-finalist dies in sky skydiving accident

Canadian TikTok influencer Tanya Pardazi died on Aug. 27th after a tragic skydiving accident.



Pardazi, 21, was skydiving at Skydive Toronto when she fell to her death her friends called her "the bravest girl."

The tragic news was confirmed by the South Simcoe Police Service in a release shared Sunday.

The skydiving facility said in a statement via Facebook that "The skydiver released a quickly rotating main parachute at a low altitude without the time/altitude required for the reserve parachute to inflate."

Pardazi was also a TikTok influencer with more than 95,000 followers.

She had just finished her solo class at Skydive Toronto, and the fatal fall marked the first time she jumped alone, according to CTV.

"She really lived every second to the fullest," her friend Melody Ozgoli told the outlet. "This is the biggest shock to us. It's very hard to process. It's been a couple of days, but we still don't even believe it."





Pardazi was also once a semi-finalist for a Miss Canada competition, her friends told CTV.