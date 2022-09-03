Bethenny Frankel feels ‘invested’ in Kanye West’s ‘confusing’ social media posts

Rapper Kanye ‘Ye’ West has taken the internet by storm after sharing a series of explosive and devastating social media posts recently.

Reacting to his latest internet activity, the Real Housewives of New York star Bethenny Frankel has shared her take on Ye’s posts, in which openly discussed his relationship with Adidas, ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, late designer Virgil Abloh and many more.

"I follow Kanye West because he gives zero points. He actually gives negative 54.7 [expletive]. He just says he's unfiltered. He's very unfiltered beyond. I don't understand anything he's talking about," she admitted.

"Like, there's some language that's going on and he's like targeting people, or I don't know, but can someone translate? It's got a post up now that says, Serena. I don't know what that means is this code?," expressed the American entrepreneur.

"He gets so many likes, and it was, you get so many likes, so everybody must know what the [expletive] he's talking about. I'm entertained," she added. "I don't even know who he's talking about and I'm invested."

The Praise the God singer recently accused his fans of ‘being crazy’ and not understanding him amid his feud with the SKIMS founder.

“Call me whatever names you want, if you don't understand why I will not back down on my businesses, my brands and my children then you're the ones who are crazy,” he wrote.