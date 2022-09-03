Bentley stolen from London found in Karachi

UK’s intelligence agency tips off Pakistani authorities that stolen vehicle is parked in house in DHA, Karachi.

Those involved in theft failed to remove or switch off tracing tracker.

Vehicle's owner discloses car was sold to him by another person who took all responsibilities.

LONDON: Authorities in Karachi have recovered a highly expensive vehicle "Bentley Mulsanne" which was stolen from London and then shipped to the port city.



The Collectorate of Customs Enforcement (CCE), Karachi, confirmed that the UK’s intelligence agency tipped off Pakistani authorities that the stolen vehicle is parked in a house in Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority (DHA) area.

“A credible information was received from a national agency of a friendly country that a grey Bentley Mulsanne, V8 Automatic, VIN Number SCBBA63Y7FC001375, Engine Number CKB304693 was stolen from London and their intelligence agency indicated that the said vehicle is supposed to be parked at 15-B, South 10th Street, DHA, Karachi,” Federal Board of Revenue’s (FBR) Collectorate of Customs said in a statement:



It’s understood that suspects involved in the theft failed to remove or switch off the tracing tracker. The tracker eventually helped UK authorities to trace the exact location of the vehicle through the advanced tracking system.

When the FBR officials raided the house, they found that the Bentley had a having Pakistani registration number plate and a white coloured handmade number plate on the front. The tax collecting authority said that the chassis number of the vehicle was matched with the one shared by the UK authorities.

The FBR's Collectorate of Customs lifted the vehicle to its depot after failing to find its keys.

“Due to non-availability of the key of the said vehicle, arrangements were made to lift the vehicle by car carrier. The recovered vehicle was loaded on a car carrier for taking it to ASO HQ-NMB Wharf for the further completion of legal formalities,” said the board.

Meanwhile, the owner of the vehicle disclosed to investigation officers that the vehicle was sold to him by another person, who took all the responsibilities to clear required documentation from the authorities concerned.