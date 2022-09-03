Asia Cup 2022: Former Indian cricketer believes Babar Azam will regain form in Super Fours

Several national players, including Babar Azam (pictured), had asked the board to permit them to play the entire English county season. — AFP/File

Wasim Jaffer believes Babar cannot be kept out of game for long time as he is currently ruling across all formats.

Former batter says Pakistan's batting revolves around skipper.

Jaffer adds Pakistan's top 3 are most dangerous players on team.

KARACHI: Former India batter Wasim Jaffer said that Pakistan skipper Babar Azam will regain form during the Super Four stage of Asia Cup 2022.

Babar performed poorly in the initial two matches of the first stage of the Asia Cup against India and Hong Kong.

The skipper scored 10 runs against arch-rivals and managed to score 9 runs against Hong Kong in a crucial match.

Pakistan managed to secure a spot in the last four after beating Men in Red by 155 runs in Sharjah.

"Babar Azam is at such a stage of his career that his name is included when we speak of the top 4 or 5 cricket in grades in the world. And, at the moment Pakistan's batting revolves around him. So yes, if a player like Babar is dismissed for low scores consecutively, then there is a sense of concern. But, he is a quality player and we will surely get to see him in form during the Super Four stage," Jaffer told Crictracker.

The 44-year-old added that Babar, who is ranked number one in white-ball and placed third in Tests, cannot be kept out of the game for a long time because he is currently ruling across all formats.

"Pakistan's top 3 are the most dangerous players on the team and India would surely be hoping to get them down early in the game. Their middle order is a little inexperienced and so India will hope that Babar has a failure again," he further said.

Pakistan will lock horns with traditional rivals India in their first Super Four clash at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.