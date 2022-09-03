 
Saturday Sep 03 2022
Kate Middleton, Prince William ‘hiding’ from Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Saturday Sep 03, 2022

Kate Middleton and Prince William have reportedly started ‘ducking and hiding away’ from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to avoid ‘awkward meet ups’.

Royal expert Christopher Andersen issued this revelation in an interview with US Weekly.

He began by highlighting the possibility of a Cambridge and Sussex meet up and warned, “It’s going to be interesting in the next few days when Harry and Meghan go to Europe, and they’re gonna be playing royal hide and seek.”

“They’re going to be, literally, a brief stroll each other on the grounds of Windsor because the Cambridges have to [return in time to get their] kids in school.”

“It’s gonna have all the markings of an old fashioned farce with these people trying to avoid each other. They don’t wanna see each other because everybody’s worried about the [Duke of Sussex’s upcoming memoir]. Harry’s book is gonna be loaded with, obviously, bombshells.”

