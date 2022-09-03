Kate Middleton ‘begging’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to ‘end drama’

Kate Middleton is reportedly ‘begging’ Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to ‘make peace’ and stop attacks against ‘struggling’ Firm.

An inside source close to New Idea magazine issued this revelation into the family’s dynamics.

The source started off by admitting, “Everyone knows Kate got on so well with Harry before Meghan came along. She knows things are raw between the brothers right now, so she's happy to be the go-between. Kate wants to call for an end to all the drama.”

The insider also went as far as to tell the publication that Kate is “ready to beg her brother-in-law to stop the petty pot shots once and for all.”