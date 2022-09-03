Shah Rukh Khan’s CA suggests Gauri Khan is better at ‘making money’: Here’s why

Shah Rukh Khan is the King Khan of Bollywood and known for his acting prowess but when it comes to finance, it seems his wife Gauri Khan has outshone him.



In the recent episode of Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives, Gauri, Karan Johar and Maheep Kapoor were shown engaged in a candid conversation, reported via Pinkvilla.

During their chat, Johar, who is a good friend of SRK and his wife, reminisced about Swades actor who shared the’ valuable advice’ he received from his chartered accountant in the times of pandemic.

“The other day Shah Rukh had made me laugh so much,” said the 50-year-old.

The Brahmastra’s producer revealed, “SRK said that since we have gone into this pandemic, the only family member who is making money in this house is Gauri. So, my CA had called and said, ‘Why don’t you learn something from your wife? She is the only profitable member in the house.’”

Gauri however added that the actor “likes to hype her up”.

“He loves to say all these things. He likes to hype me a bit,” mentioned the 51-year-old.

To which the ace moviemaker replied, “More power to you. That’s amazing.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, SRK is all ready for his return to big screen with his upcoming movies Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki.