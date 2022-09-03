Schools, colleges to reopen in Balochistan from Sept 5

A teacher displays a flash card to students during a class at a school in Pir Mashaikh village in Johi, a town located between Balochistan and Sindh, Pakistan, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro/Files

Provincial education minister says decision to open schools in most affected areas will be taken later.

Educational institutes in Balochistan were closed on August 22.

Universities were reopened on August 29.

Balochistan government Saturday decided to open all educational institutions across the province from September 5.

Provincial Education Minister Mir Naseebullah Khan Marri announced the decision to reopen all the schools and colleges on September 5.

The minister said that the decision to open schools in Naseerabad and Jafarabad — areas most affected by the destructive floods — will be taken later.



