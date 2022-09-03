The Bachelor alum Amanda Stanton and Michael Fogel are officially married!

The reality star, who competed for Ben Higgins' heart in Season 20 of The Bachelor in 2016, married her fiancé Michael Fogel in an outdoor ceremony at Kestrel Park in Santa Ynez, California, which is in Santa Barbara County about 120 miles north of Los Angeles.

The pair were surrounded by friends, including Bachelor Nation alums Lauren Bushnell Lane, Andi Dorfman, Emily Ferguson, and Raven and Adam Gottschalk were all there for their special day, according to People.

Stanton, 32, walked down the aisle to Taylor Swift's song Wildest Dreams in a Monique Lhuillier gown with long sleeves.

'It's so special to make this commitment. I'm so excited and happy,' she told the publication.

Fogel, 32, was patiently waiting for her decked out in a matching white tuxedo with black pants and shoes.



Photo credits: DailyMail

'I wanted everything to be very timeless,' Stanton said, adding, It's an elevated modern garden wedding, very simple.'

Stanton's two young daughters, Kinsley, 10, and Charlie, eight, who she co-parents with ex-husband ick Buonfiglio, both played special roles during the ceremony.