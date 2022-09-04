Kris Jenner in pain after Kanye West's serious allegations against her and family

Kris Jenner is reportedly feeling strong emotions after her former son-in-law dissed her and other family members on Instagram.



The 45-year-old rapper accused the 66-year-old of making some of her daughters, including his ex-wife Kim Kardashian pose for Playboy, in a rant that was shared on September 1.

She’s “hurt” by the situation. She’s also “shocked” that he would say such things after she’s done “nothing but try to help,” sources told HollywoodLife.

“Kris thought that Kanye was way out of line for what he said about her yesterday,” a source told the same media outlet.

"Kris has done nothing but try to help Kanye and mediate the tension between him and Kim. Kris is really hurt by his comments, and she let him know this," according to the source.

“Although Kris was completely shocked by what Kanye said, she isn’t all that surprised he’s taken to social media to bash them just because he’s done it so many times before,” a second source shared with HL.

“But Kris was feeling hopeful lately because Kim and Kanye have hung out with the kids lately, so she was hoping he had turned over a new leaf. Unfortunately, she doesn’t think he’ll ever truly change.”