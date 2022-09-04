 
entertainment
Sunday Sep 04 2022
By
Web Desk

Kris Jenner in pain after Kanye West's serious allegations against her and family

By
Web Desk

Sunday Sep 04, 2022

Kris Jenner in pain after Kanye Wests serious allegations against her and family

Kris Jenner is reportedly feeling strong emotions after her former son-in-law dissed her and other family members on Instagram.

The 45-year-old rapper accused the 66-year-old of making some of her daughters, including his ex-wife Kim Kardashian pose for Playboy, in a rant that was shared on September 1.

She’s “hurt” by the situation. She’s also “shocked” that he would say such things after she’s done “nothing but try to help,” sources told HollywoodLife.

“Kris thought that Kanye was way out of line for what he said about her yesterday,” a source told the same media outlet.

"Kris has done nothing but try to help Kanye and mediate the tension between him and Kim. Kris is really hurt by his comments, and she let him know this," according to the source.

“Although Kris was completely shocked by what Kanye said, she isn’t all that surprised he’s taken to social media to bash them just because he’s done it so many times before,” a second source shared with HL.

“But Kris was feeling hopeful lately because Kim and Kanye have hung out with the kids lately, so she was hoping he had turned over a new leaf. Unfortunately, she doesn’t think he’ll ever truly change.”

More From Entertainment:

Amber Heard transformed into a figure of hate after losing trial against Johnny Depp?

Amber Heard transformed into a figure of hate after losing trial against Johnny Depp?
Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle sends a message to Royal Family

Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle sends a message to Royal Family
Drake faces backlash after he called 2020 the ‘hardest year’ in human history

Drake faces backlash after he called 2020 the ‘hardest year’ in human history
Ozzy Osbourne credits his wife Sharon for saving his life

Ozzy Osbourne credits his wife Sharon for saving his life
Willow Smith sheds light on why she had decided to shave her head

Willow Smith sheds light on why she had decided to shave her head
Sofia Vergara looks effortlessly chic in sundress as she steps out in Beverly Hills

Sofia Vergara looks effortlessly chic in sundress as she steps out in Beverly Hills
Jessica Chastain opens up on her ‘life-changing ‘trip to war-torn Ukraine: Photo

Jessica Chastain opens up on her ‘life-changing ‘trip to war-torn Ukraine: Photo
The Bachelor alum Amanda Stanton and Michael Fogel are officially married!

The Bachelor alum Amanda Stanton and Michael Fogel are officially married!
Sylvester Stallone looks calm & cool at brother Frank's concert amid divorce

Sylvester Stallone looks calm & cool at brother Frank's concert amid divorce
Leonardo DiCaprio's ex-girlfriend Camila Morrone moves into new apartment after shock split

Leonardo DiCaprio's ex-girlfriend Camila Morrone moves into new apartment after shock split

Gigi Hadid leaves fans spellbound with her stunning physique in white t-shirt and baggy jeans

Gigi Hadid leaves fans spellbound with her stunning physique in white t-shirt and baggy jeans
Victoria Beckham ‘fearful’ of losing son Brooklyn amid hostility with Nicola Peltz

Victoria Beckham ‘fearful’ of losing son Brooklyn amid hostility with Nicola Peltz

Latest

view all