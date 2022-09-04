 
entertainment
Sunday Sep 04 2022
By
Web Desk

Victoria Beckham made Nicola Peltz 'cry her eyes out' on wedding day: Here's Why

By
Web Desk

Sunday Sep 04, 2022

Victoria Beckham allegedly made daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz wind up in tears on her wedding day.

A source close to the Beckham family gives insights of the April wedding in Miami.

Speaking to Daily Mail, the insider admitted that Nicola stormed off the venue and 'cried her eyes out' when Victoria replaced the song of her first dance with Brooklyn to somebody the former Spice Girl liked herself.

Nicola and Brooklyn's song was planned to be You Sang To Me, which was switched "at the request of Victoria."

There was later a speech by the singer which was described as "gushing." The source said: "It was totally just an ode to Victoria and how awesome she is. "

The source added: "She stormed off in the middle of her wedding reception with [her sister] Brittany and her mom, and was crying her eyes out."

Another insider however reveals that Nicola was upset because Victoria stole her first dance song and played it for the mother-son moment with Brooklyn. 

More From Entertainment:

Brooklyn Beckham 'crying' on brother Romeo shoulder as Victoria and Nicola fight

Brooklyn Beckham 'crying' on brother Romeo shoulder as Victoria and Nicola fight
Pete Davidson 'deserves better', fans says Kim Kardashian was not the one

Pete Davidson 'deserves better', fans says Kim Kardashian was not the one
Bella Hadid mourns the death of Charlbi Dean

Bella Hadid mourns the death of Charlbi Dean

Kanye West removes Instagram post featuring Bella Hadid and her boyfriend

Kanye West removes Instagram post featuring Bella Hadid and her boyfriend

'Meghan Markle and her father's estrangement started before she married Harry'

'Meghan Markle and her father's estrangement started before she married Harry'
Will Prince Harry's memoir be published before Christmas?

Will Prince Harry's memoir be published before Christmas?

Meghan Markle beginning to lose her grip on Prince Harry?

Meghan Markle beginning to lose her grip on Prince Harry?

'Lord of the Rings' prequel is Amazon Prime Video's biggest premiere

'Lord of the Rings' prequel is Amazon Prime Video's biggest premiere
Here’s why Miley Cyrus and her dad are not on speaking terms

Here’s why Miley Cyrus and her dad are not on speaking terms
Princess Dina's former personal secretary warns royals relying too much on 'political-style' management

Princess Dina's former personal secretary warns royals relying too much on 'political-style' management
Kris Jenner in pain after Kanye West's serious allegations against her and family

Kris Jenner in pain after Kanye West's serious allegations against her and family
Amber Heard transformed into a figure of hate after losing trial against Johnny Depp?

Amber Heard transformed into a figure of hate after losing trial against Johnny Depp?

Latest

view all