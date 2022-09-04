Victoria Beckham made Nicola Peltz 'cry her eyes out' on wedding day: Here's Why

Victoria Beckham allegedly made daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz wind up in tears on her wedding day.



A source close to the Beckham family gives insights of the April wedding in Miami.

Speaking to Daily Mail, the insider admitted that Nicola stormed off the venue and 'cried her eyes out' when Victoria replaced the song of her first dance with Brooklyn to somebody the former Spice Girl liked herself.

Nicola and Brooklyn's song was planned to be You Sang To Me, which was switched "at the request of Victoria."

There was later a speech by the singer which was described as "gushing." The source said: "It was totally just an ode to Victoria and how awesome she is. "

The source added: "She stormed off in the middle of her wedding reception with [her sister] Brittany and her mom, and was crying her eyes out."

Another insider however reveals that Nicola was upset because Victoria stole her first dance song and played it for the mother-son moment with Brooklyn.