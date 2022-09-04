 
Sunday Sep 04 2022
Kim Kardashian sets her eyes on Elon Musk as new boyfriend?

Sunday Sep 04, 2022

By Web Desk
Sunday Sep 04, 2022
Kim Kardashian sets her eyes on Elon Musk as new boyfriend?

US reality TV star Kim Kardashian reportedly wants to romance someone like Amber Heard’s rumoured boyfriend billionaire Elon Musk after her split with Pete Davidson.

The International Business Times, quoting National Enquirer, reported the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is ready to move on her ex boyfriend Pete Davidson and has set her eyes on Elon Musk, who is richer than her.

The report said Kanye West’s former wife wants to make sure her next boyfriend would be ultra-rich like Tesla chief Elon Musk.

Kim’s mother Kris Jenner also backs the daughter in wanting to romance rich person like SpaceX CEO.

The report, citing a source, says "Kris would love for her to date Elon Musk, but there hasn't been a hint of interest on his part."

Also, Kim has not yet responded to reports she is interested in dating Elon Musk.

