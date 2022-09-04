 
Prince Harry to ‘rake in Netflix cash’ with Lilibet, Archie cameos

Prince Harry to ‘rake in Netflix cash’ with Lilibet, Archie cameos

Royal experts warn Prince Harry may end up making their kids Archie and Lilibet into Netflix star children for a padded paycheck.

Royal expert and commentator Duncan Larcombe issued this claim in his latest interview.

The commentator broke it all down while speaking to Bella Magazine.

He began by admitting, “How could you have a fly-on-the-wall docuseries and not feature the children? So, are they going to turn Archie and Lilibet into TV superstars just because Netflix is paying them a lot of money?”

“If the sums of money involved are accurate - Netflix are going to want more than footage of Prince Harry doing the washing up.”

“They'll have to show some of the reality of life inside the world of Harry and Meghan,” the expert noted.

“We could see who wears the trousers, and their arguments and rows. You can imagine the revelations that could come out from conversations being filmed and broadcast.”

