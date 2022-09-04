'Ordinary son of ordinary dad': Babar Azam's father invites fan to meet son

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam with his father Azam Siddique. — Instagram

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam's father has invited a fan over to his place to meet his son anytime he wants, saying that Babar is an ordinary son of an ordinary father.

The star player's father, Azam Siddique, shared a picture of himself along with some kids on Instagram. Taking to the comments section, a person wrote that he was a big fan of Babar Azam and expressed his wish to meet the star cricketer.



Qasim Ali, the person who commented on the photo, said: "Uncle, I am a big fan of Babar Azam. My bike's number plate is 56 and I have also 56 written on my shirt."



— Screengrab/Instagram

The person requested his father to allow him to meet the skipper once.

In response, Siddique replied that he can meet Babar whenever he is in Pakistan. "Babar is an ordinary son of an ordinary father," he wrote.

The comment won the hearts of many people and went viral as soon as it was posted.