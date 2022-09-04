 
entertainment
Sunday Sep 04 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry’s ‘nuclear’ memoir giving him ‘cold feet’: report

By
Web Desk

Sunday Sep 04, 2022

Prince Harry’s ‘nuclear’ memoir giving him ‘cold feet’: report
Prince Harry’s ‘nuclear’ memoir giving him ‘cold feet’: report

Prince Harry has reportedly ‘gotten cold feet’ over the incoming release of his nuclear memoir that is of “nuclear proportions.”

Royal commentator Daniela Elser made this claim in her piece for News.com.au.

She began by writing, “The problem is, if this is the case, Harry could end up stuck between a rock and a very hard cheque with seven zeros at the end.”

“On one hand, offering up a series of juicy revelations and inside information about the House of Windsor is guaranteed to see this title rocket up the New York Times bestseller list and bring big smiles to the faces of the head honchos at Penguin Random House.”

“For the publishing giant to even hope to remotely earn back the Duke’s stonkingly large advance, they are going to need tens of millions of people to rush out and eagerly snap up the autobiography for which audiences need something really sensational.”

“On the other hand, it would be entirely understandable if the 37-year-old might be having some misgivings about truly pantsing his family given that such a move could end up being the final nail in the coffin of Harry’s relationship with the royal family.”

Before concluding she also noted, “It’s hard to see how Harry publishing a book that is in fact a real tell-all would do anything but dash what little Palace goodwill is left towards the errant Sussexes.”

More From Entertainment:

Travis Barker gushes over wife Kourtney Kardashian in sweet post:’ Thank you for joining me’

Travis Barker gushes over wife Kourtney Kardashian in sweet post:’ Thank you for joining me’
Adele nears EGOT status as she wins first Emmy

Adele nears EGOT status as she wins first Emmy

'Delusional' Meghan Markle faces fresh backlash

'Delusional' Meghan Markle faces fresh backlash
Leonardo DiCaprio steps out in NYC after ex-girlfriend Camila Morrone shifts to new apartment

Leonardo DiCaprio steps out in NYC after ex-girlfriend Camila Morrone shifts to new apartment
Newlyweds Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s latest pics are full of romantic moments

Newlyweds Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s latest pics are full of romantic moments
Doctor recalls trying to save Princess Diana, ‘she had difficulty in breathing’

Doctor recalls trying to save Princess Diana, ‘she had difficulty in breathing’
Olivia Wilde on removing intimate scenes from 'Don't Worry Darling' trailer

Olivia Wilde on removing intimate scenes from 'Don't Worry Darling' trailer
K-pop, K-drama... art world lands in Seoul

K-pop, K-drama... art world lands in Seoul
Netflix execs break down 'future of Virgin River' actors

Netflix execs break down 'future of Virgin River' actors
Meghan Markle blasted for her ‘inability to handle any criticism’

Meghan Markle blasted for her ‘inability to handle any criticism’
Meghan Markle ‘needs Prince Harry’ to remind world ‘of her fame’

Meghan Markle ‘needs Prince Harry’ to remind world ‘of her fame’
Children's schooling dispute: Kanye West shares he had a 'good meeting' with ex-wife Kim Kardashian

Children's schooling dispute: Kanye West shares he had a 'good meeting' with ex-wife Kim Kardashian

Latest

view all