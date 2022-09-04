Pak vs Ind: Fans pour in suggestions for Pakistan bowlers after being smashed by India

Pakistan cricketer Muhammad Nawaz. — Twitter/PCB

DUBAI: Pakistan cricket fans and followers started coming up with different suggestions for their bowlers to restrict Indian batters' runs during the ongoing crucial match of the Asia Cup Super Four stage.

Tweeps poured in suggestions for the Pakistan team after the archrivals smashed them, scoring 62-1 in the powerplay.

This was India's fastest fifty against Pakistan.

Here're some suggestions by fans:

When this story was filed, India were batting at 98-3 after 10 overs. Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant were playing for the Men in Blue.

