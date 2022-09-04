 
entertainment
Sunday Sep 04 2022
By
Web Desk

Adele nears EGOT status as she wins first Emmy

By
Web Desk

Sunday Sep 04, 2022

Adele was awarded the first Emmy during night one of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards, which were held in Los Angeles, California on Saturday night.

Despite being absent from the ceremony, the Easy on Me hit-maker, 34, took home the Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) award for her CBS special Adele One Night Only that aired last November.

In the special, Adele performed new music for the first time in six years and partook in a candid sit-down interview with legendary talk show host Oprah Winfrey.

Along with the award for Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded), Adele One Night Only also scored wins in the following Emmy Award categories: Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Variety Special, Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Variety Series Or Special, and Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control For A Special.

The Grammy Award winner’s Emmy victory puts her just a Tony Award win away from becoming an EGOT winner.

An EGOT winner is a person who has won an Emmy Award, a Grammy Award, an Academy Award or Oscar, and a Tony Award.

To date, only 17 people have been able to collect all four though many have come close.

Adele has won 15 Grammys and took home the Oscar for Best Original Song back in 2013 for the James Bond theme Skyfall.

Her big Emmy win came just a couple of days after she opened up about scrapping her Las Vegas residency because it lacked the intimacy of her previous shows.


More From Entertainment:

Travis Barker gushes over wife Kourtney Kardashian in sweet post:’ Thank you for joining me’

Travis Barker gushes over wife Kourtney Kardashian in sweet post:’ Thank you for joining me’
'Delusional' Meghan Markle faces fresh backlash

'Delusional' Meghan Markle faces fresh backlash
Leonardo DiCaprio steps out in NYC after ex-girlfriend Camila Morrone shifts to new apartment

Leonardo DiCaprio steps out in NYC after ex-girlfriend Camila Morrone shifts to new apartment
Newlyweds Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s latest pics are full of romantic moments

Newlyweds Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s latest pics are full of romantic moments
Prince Harry’s ‘nuclear’ memoir giving him ‘cold feet’: report

Prince Harry’s ‘nuclear’ memoir giving him ‘cold feet’: report
Doctor recalls trying to save Princess Diana, ‘she had difficulty in breathing’

Doctor recalls trying to save Princess Diana, ‘she had difficulty in breathing’
Olivia Wilde on removing intimate scenes from 'Don't Worry Darling' trailer

Olivia Wilde on removing intimate scenes from 'Don't Worry Darling' trailer
K-pop, K-drama... art world lands in Seoul

K-pop, K-drama... art world lands in Seoul
Netflix execs break down 'future of Virgin River' actors

Netflix execs break down 'future of Virgin River' actors
Meghan Markle blasted for her ‘inability to handle any criticism’

Meghan Markle blasted for her ‘inability to handle any criticism’
Meghan Markle ‘needs Prince Harry’ to remind world ‘of her fame’

Meghan Markle ‘needs Prince Harry’ to remind world ‘of her fame’
Children's schooling dispute: Kanye West shares he had a 'good meeting' with ex-wife Kim Kardashian

Children's schooling dispute: Kanye West shares he had a 'good meeting' with ex-wife Kim Kardashian

Latest

view all