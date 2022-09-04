Adele nears EGOT status as she wins first Emmy

Adele was awarded the first Emmy during night one of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards, which were held in Los Angeles, California on Saturday night.

Despite being absent from the ceremony, the Easy on Me hit-maker, 34, took home the Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) award for her CBS special Adele One Night Only that aired last November.

In the special, Adele performed new music for the first time in six years and partook in a candid sit-down interview with legendary talk show host Oprah Winfrey.

Along with the award for Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded), Adele One Night Only also scored wins in the following Emmy Award categories: Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Variety Special, Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Variety Series Or Special, and Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control For A Special.

The Grammy Award winner’s Emmy victory puts her just a Tony Award win away from becoming an EGOT winner.

An EGOT winner is a person who has won an Emmy Award, a Grammy Award, an Academy Award or Oscar, and a Tony Award.

To date, only 17 people have been able to collect all four though many have come close.

Adele has won 15 Grammys and took home the Oscar for Best Original Song back in 2013 for the James Bond theme Skyfall.

Her big Emmy win came just a couple of days after she opened up about scrapping her Las Vegas residency because it lacked the intimacy of her previous shows.



