Bindi and Robert Irwin pen emotional tribute to Steve Irwin 16 years after death

Steve Irwin still possesses a 'special place' in his children's and grandchildren’s hearts.

Bindi Irwin and brother Robert Irwin paid tribute to their late dad with some sweet childhood throwback photos Sunday for Australian Father's Day, which also happened to be the 16th anniversary of the Crocodile Hunter star's death.

Robert, 18, shared a snap of Steve holding him as a baby, writing: "It's Father's Day today in Australia, and I am sending my love to those who are missing their dad today. I cherish all the good times with my dad and feel grateful to be able to keep his memory and legacy alive."



"Grandpa Crocodile, I know you would've been the most incredible grandfather because you were such an extraordinary dad. Thank you for being an amazing guardian angel for Grace," wrote Bindi, 24, posting a photo of herself holding a baby croc while sitting in a boat with dad.



She and husband Chandler Powell welcomed their first child, daughter Grace Warrior, 17

Steve died at age 44 in 2006, after he was fatally stung by a stingray.



