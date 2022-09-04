 
entertainment
Sunday Sep 04 2022
By
Web Desk

Bindi and Robert Irwin pen emotional tribute to Steve Irwin 16 years after death

By
Web Desk

Sunday Sep 04, 2022

Steve Irwin still possesses a 'special place' in his children's and grandchildren’s hearts.

Bindi Irwin and brother Robert Irwin paid tribute to their late dad with some sweet childhood throwback photos Sunday for Australian Father's Day, which also happened to be the 16th anniversary of the Crocodile Hunter star's death.

Robert, 18, shared a snap of Steve holding him as a baby, writing: "It's Father's Day today in Australia, and I am sending my love to those who are missing their dad today. I cherish all the good times with my dad and feel grateful to be able to keep his memory and legacy alive."

"Grandpa Crocodile, I know you would've been the most incredible grandfather because you were such an extraordinary dad. Thank you for being an amazing guardian angel for Grace," wrote Bindi, 24, posting a photo of herself holding a baby croc while sitting in a boat with dad.

She and husband Chandler Powell welcomed their first child, daughter Grace Warrior, 17

Steve died at age 44 in 2006, after he was fatally stung by a stingray.


More From Entertainment:

Inside Scott Disick’s sweet bond with daughter Penelope

Inside Scott Disick’s sweet bond with daughter Penelope
Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde touch down in Venice for 'Don't Worry Darling' premiere

Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde touch down in Venice for 'Don't Worry Darling' premiere
Britney Spears' ex-husband Kevin Federline thinks pop star's father 'saved her life' with conservatorship

Britney Spears' ex-husband Kevin Federline thinks pop star's father 'saved her life' with conservatorship

Travis Barker gushes over wife Kourtney Kardashian in sweet post:’ Thank you for joining me’

Travis Barker gushes over wife Kourtney Kardashian in sweet post:’ Thank you for joining me’
Adele nears EGOT status as she wins first Emmy

Adele nears EGOT status as she wins first Emmy

'Delusional' Meghan Markle faces fresh backlash

'Delusional' Meghan Markle faces fresh backlash
Leonardo DiCaprio steps out in NYC after ex-girlfriend Camila Morrone shifts to new apartment

Leonardo DiCaprio steps out in NYC after ex-girlfriend Camila Morrone shifts to new apartment
Newlyweds Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s latest pics are full of romantic moments

Newlyweds Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s latest pics are full of romantic moments
Prince Harry’s ‘nuclear’ memoir giving him ‘cold feet’: report

Prince Harry’s ‘nuclear’ memoir giving him ‘cold feet’: report
Doctor recalls trying to save Princess Diana, ‘she had difficulty in breathing’

Doctor recalls trying to save Princess Diana, ‘she had difficulty in breathing’
Prince Harry ‘could burn the whole Firm down’ with memoir release?

Prince Harry ‘could burn the whole Firm down’ with memoir release?
Olivia Wilde on removing intimate scenes from 'Don't Worry Darling' trailer

Olivia Wilde on removing intimate scenes from 'Don't Worry Darling' trailer

Latest

view all