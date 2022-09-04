 
Sunday Sep 04 2022
SDSports desk

Asia Cup 2022: Mohammad Rizwan overtakes Virat Kohli in T20I record

SDSports desk

Sunday Sep 04, 2022

Pakistans wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan. — Twitter/ICC
Pakistan's wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan. — Twitter/ICC 

DUBAI: Pakistan's wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan surpassed India's cricketer Virat Kohli in a T20 international record with his stellar performance against arch-rivals in the Asia Cup 2022 Super Four stage on Sunday.

The star batter scored 71 runs in 51 balls against the Indian team, scoring 1,855 runs in 48 innings.

Rizwan became the second batter with the most runs in 48 innings, while Kohli managed to score 1,852 runs in 48 innings.

Meanwhile, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has managed to bag 1,916 runs in the first 48 innings of his career and is placed first on the list.

Pakistan won against India in the Super Four clash by five wickets.

