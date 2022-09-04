 
entertainment
Sunday Sep 04 2022
By
Web Desk

Inside Scott Disick’s sweet bond with daughter Penelope

By
Web Desk

Sunday Sep 04, 2022

Scott Disick is having a fun time with her daughter Penelope in a sweet video on social media.

The father-daughter duo were featured in a video that was shared on her TikTok account on Friday.

In the clip, the 39-year-old reality television personality and his daughter, aged 10, were seen making fun of their respective shortcomings in math class.

The influencer shares Penelope, as well as his sons Mason and Reign, aged 12 and seven, with his former long-term partner, Kourtney Kardashian.

In the clip, a soundbite was used and lip-synced by the father-daughter duo, who appeared to say 'I don't know what's going on and I simply don't want to know.'

Photo credits: DailyMail
Photo credits: DailyMail

She also added a text graphic to her video that read: 'In math class when I don't know what's going on and I come home and my dad knows less than what's going on.'

Disick and Kardashian, 43, initially met at a party in Mexico that took place in 2006.

The pair eventually began dating and started a family with Mason's birth three years later.

The former couple went on to welcome Penelope and Reign into their lives in 2012 and 2014, respectively.

The two went their separate ways in 2015, and the reality television personality has since married Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.


More From Entertainment:

Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde touch down in Venice for 'Don't Worry Darling' premiere

Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde touch down in Venice for 'Don't Worry Darling' premiere
Bindi and Robert Irwin pen emotional tribute to Steve Irwin 16 years after death

Bindi and Robert Irwin pen emotional tribute to Steve Irwin 16 years after death
Britney Spears' ex-husband Kevin Federline thinks pop star's father 'saved her life' with conservatorship

Britney Spears' ex-husband Kevin Federline thinks pop star's father 'saved her life' with conservatorship

Travis Barker gushes over wife Kourtney Kardashian in sweet post:’ Thank you for joining me’

Travis Barker gushes over wife Kourtney Kardashian in sweet post:’ Thank you for joining me’
Adele nears EGOT status as she wins first Emmy

Adele nears EGOT status as she wins first Emmy

'Delusional' Meghan Markle faces fresh backlash

'Delusional' Meghan Markle faces fresh backlash
Leonardo DiCaprio steps out in NYC after ex-girlfriend Camila Morrone shifts to new apartment

Leonardo DiCaprio steps out in NYC after ex-girlfriend Camila Morrone shifts to new apartment
Newlyweds Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s latest pics are full of romantic moments

Newlyweds Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s latest pics are full of romantic moments
Prince Harry’s ‘nuclear’ memoir giving him ‘cold feet’: report

Prince Harry’s ‘nuclear’ memoir giving him ‘cold feet’: report
Doctor recalls trying to save Princess Diana, ‘she had difficulty in breathing’

Doctor recalls trying to save Princess Diana, ‘she had difficulty in breathing’
Prince Harry ‘could burn the whole Firm down’ with memoir release?

Prince Harry ‘could burn the whole Firm down’ with memoir release?
Olivia Wilde on removing intimate scenes from 'Don't Worry Darling' trailer

Olivia Wilde on removing intimate scenes from 'Don't Worry Darling' trailer

Latest

view all