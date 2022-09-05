 
entertainment
Monday Sep 05 2022
By
Web Desk

Kerry Katona dances with her ex Brian McFadden at their daughter Molly Marie's 21st birthday party

By
Web Desk

Monday Sep 05, 2022

British singer Kerry Katona danced with her ex-husband Brian McFadden in surprise reunion for daughter Molly Marie's 21st birthday party in Dublin.

The 41-year-old re-shared a surprise video of herself dancing with her ex-husband Brian McFadden in a clip posted to a pal's Instagram on Saturday.

She was married to the Westlife star, 42, between 2002 and 2006 and even previously claimed they had never been able to co-parent.

But during their daughter Molly Marie's 21st birthday party in Dublin, the green jumpsuit-clad star wasted no time in getting a boogie on with her ex.

Kerry also posed for a slew of gorgeous selfies with the birthday girl, writing in her caption: 'Noooooo!!! Nooooo way is my baby girl @123_mollymc 21 WHAAAT!!

Kerry recently claimed that she's 'always been the one to parent' to her and ex Brian's daughters Molly Marie and Lilly-Sue, 19.

The Atomic Kitten singer insisted she and her pop star ex, also 41, have 'never co-parented the kids,' and revealed that last March was the first time their youngest child had seen them in the same room since their split.

