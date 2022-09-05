 
entertainment
Monday Sep 05 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle bent on giving wounds to the royal family?

By
Web Desk

Monday Sep 05, 2022

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle bent on giving wounds to the royal family?

Meghan Markle and and Prince Harry are not ready to shun the limelight as they are capturing more and more attention with their moves.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are seemingly giving new wounds to their royal relatives instead of healing the old ones, and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex' relentless attacks take their toll on Queen Elizabeth

Lilbet and Archie's parents, who are in Britain this week to attend charity events, making headlines with their new claims and allegations.

A source spoke out to the Times in the wake of Meghan’s interview with a US magazine The Cut: “It is hard to see how what they’re doing would equate to the values of the queen, who has never encouraged people to discuss deeply personal family relationships in public.”

The 96-year-old monarch, a source who knows her well says, “doesn’t want to be on tenterhooks all the time, waiting to see what the next nuclear bomb will be—that will take its toll.”

Meanwhile, Prince Charles is reportedly "completely bewildered" by Harry’s behavior towards him.

Although Meghan’s camp disputed the much-discussed quote about Harry “losing” his father, Charles’s friends tell the outlet the jibes continue to be “painful” for him.

It is all happening at a time when the Queen is advancing in age. The nation has a very respectful amount of care for her, her role having to be adapted to her current health needs.

More From Entertainment:

Tom Holland's 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' returns to No.1 spot at box office

Tom Holland's 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' returns to No.1 spot at box office

Kerry Katona dances with her ex Brian McFadden at their daughter Molly Marie's 21st birthday party

Kerry Katona dances with her ex Brian McFadden at their daughter Molly Marie's 21st birthday party
Kanye West exposes Kim Kardashian, accuses her of using Pete Davidson as 'pawn'

Kanye West exposes Kim Kardashian, accuses her of using Pete Davidson as 'pawn'
Inside Scott Disick’s sweet bond with daughter Penelope

Inside Scott Disick’s sweet bond with daughter Penelope
Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde touch down in Venice for 'Don't Worry Darling' premiere

Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde touch down in Venice for 'Don't Worry Darling' premiere
Bindi and Robert Irwin pen emotional tribute to Steve Irwin 16 years after death

Bindi and Robert Irwin pen emotional tribute to Steve Irwin 16 years after death
Britney Spears' ex-husband Kevin Federline thinks pop star's father 'saved her life' with conservatorship

Britney Spears' ex-husband Kevin Federline thinks pop star's father 'saved her life' with conservatorship

Travis Barker gushes over wife Kourtney Kardashian in sweet post:’ Thank you for joining me’

Travis Barker gushes over wife Kourtney Kardashian in sweet post:’ Thank you for joining me’
Adele nears EGOT status as she wins first Emmy

Adele nears EGOT status as she wins first Emmy

'Delusional' Meghan Markle faces fresh backlash

'Delusional' Meghan Markle faces fresh backlash
Amitabh Bachchan turns into a music composer for film 'Chup'

Amitabh Bachchan turns into a music composer for film 'Chup'
Leonardo DiCaprio steps out in NYC after ex-girlfriend Camila Morrone shifts to new apartment

Leonardo DiCaprio steps out in NYC after ex-girlfriend Camila Morrone shifts to new apartment

Latest

view all