 
sports
Monday Sep 05 2022
By
SDSports desk

Asia Cup: Former Pakistan skipper backs Arshdeep Singh

By
SDSports desk

Monday Sep 05, 2022

Cricket - Asian Cup - India v Hong Kong - Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - August 31, 2022 Indias Arshdeep Singh in action. — Reuters
Cricket - Asian Cup - India v Hong Kong - Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - August 31, 2022 India's Arshdeep Singh in action. — Reuters

Pakistan's ex-skipper Mohammad Hafeez backed India's young pacer Arshdeep Singh after his misfielding — during a crucial Pakistan vs India match at the Asia Cup — led to fans trolling him on social media.

"My request to all Indian team fans: In sports, we make mistakes as we are human," the former all-rounder said on Twitter, bucking up the Indian pacer.

"Please don’t humiliate anyone on these mistakes," Hafeez said, as he tagged Singh in the tweet.

The balance was shifting till the end overs, however, it tilted in Pakistan's favour after the young pacer dropped a relatively easy catch of batter Asif Ali in the 18th over.

Related items

This opportunity gave Pakistan a major reprieve as Ali scored and the Men in Green went on to win the match and avenge their previous defeat in the same tournament by five wickets.

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli also backed the young pacer, saying that everyone makes mistakes during a nerve-wracking match.

More From Sports:

Asia Cup: Virat Kohli voices support for under fire Arshdeep Singh after Pakistan vs India clash

Asia Cup: Virat Kohli voices support for under fire Arshdeep Singh after Pakistan vs India clash
WATCH: Kohli reveals Dhoni was lone supporter after quitting Test captaincy

WATCH: Kohli reveals Dhoni was lone supporter after quitting Test captaincy
Asia Cup 2022: Mohammad Rizwan to undergo MRI scan today

Asia Cup 2022: Mohammad Rizwan to undergo MRI scan today
Harbhajan Singh calls out trolls for criticising Arshdeep over catch drop

Harbhajan Singh calls out trolls for criticising Arshdeep over catch drop
Asia Cup 2022: Nation celebrates Pakistan's victory against India

Asia Cup 2022: Nation celebrates Pakistan's victory against India
Asia Cup 2022: Mohammad Rizwan overtakes Virat Kohli in T20I record

Asia Cup 2022: Mohammad Rizwan overtakes Virat Kohli in T20I record
Asia Cup 2022: Nawaz wins hearts with match-turning knock against India

Asia Cup 2022: Nawaz wins hearts with match-turning knock against India
Pak vs Ind: Fakhar Zaman trolled by fans for misfielding in last over

Pak vs Ind: Fakhar Zaman trolled by fans for misfielding in last over
Asia Cup 2022: India score highest-ever total in powerplay against Pakistan

Asia Cup 2022: India score highest-ever total in powerplay against Pakistan
Pak vs Ind: Fans pour in suggestions for Pakistan bowlers after being smashed by India

Pak vs Ind: Fans pour in suggestions for Pakistan bowlers after being smashed by India

Asia Cup 2022: Babar Azam's luck in toss makes Pakistanis confident about victory against India

Asia Cup 2022: Babar Azam's luck in toss makes Pakistanis confident about victory against India
Pak vs Ind: 'Today's winner will be first finalist of Asia Cup,' Shoaib Malik says

Pak vs Ind: 'Today's winner will be first finalist of Asia Cup,' Shoaib Malik says

Latest

view all