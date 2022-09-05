Asia Cup: Former Pakistan skipper backs Arshdeep Singh

Cricket - Asian Cup - India v Hong Kong - Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - August 31, 2022 India's Arshdeep Singh in action. — Reuters

Pakistan's ex-skipper Mohammad Hafeez backed India's young pacer Arshdeep Singh after his misfielding — during a crucial Pakistan vs India match at the Asia Cup — led to fans trolling him on social media.

"My request to all Indian team fans: In sports, we make mistakes as we are human," the former all-rounder said on Twitter, bucking up the Indian pacer.

"Please don’t humiliate anyone on these mistakes," Hafeez said, as he tagged Singh in the tweet.

The balance was shifting till the end overs, however, it tilted in Pakistan's favour after the young pacer dropped a relatively easy catch of batter Asif Ali in the 18th over.

This opportunity gave Pakistan a major reprieve as Ali scored and the Men in Green went on to win the match and avenge their previous defeat in the same tournament by five wickets.



Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli also backed the young pacer, saying that everyone makes mistakes during a nerve-wracking match.