Monday Sep 05 2022
Why Meghan Markle, Prince Harry rejected invite to see Queen? Reason revealed

Monday Sep 05, 2022

Why Meghan Markle, Harry rejected invite to see Queen? Reason revealed

As Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have refused to see Queen Elizabeth, royal expert Charlotte Griffiths has revealed key reason why the couple rejected the invitation even they are in the UK.

The Express UK quoted the Mail on Sunday editor claiming it is "too embarrassing" for the couple to see the monarch after making claims against the Firm.

She said: "I think they've got themselves into a position where it's going too difficult to visit her.

"It's too embarrassing for them. There will be a hostile reception.

"Everyone will be on their guarded duty.”

The royal expert went on to say, "I think they've got themselves into a position where this could be their last chance, I hope it's not, to visit the Queen in Balmoral and they might have lost it because of their own publicity."

Meghan and Harry have arrived in UK without their children Lilibet and Archie.

