Monday Sep 05 2022
Pakistan not only competitive but respectful team: Virat Kohli

Monday Sep 05, 2022

Pakistan are not only a competitive but also a respectful team, former Indian skipper Virat Kohli said on Sunday while praising the Men in Green after they won the Super Four stage match of the ongoing Asia Cup 2022.

"It's always nice meeting Babar Azam and all the other guys [in the team]. They are all very sweet and friendly to all of us. There is mutual respect between both the team," Kohli said while speaking at a press conference after the hi-octane match between Pakistan and India.

Speaking about Azam, Kohli said that the Pakistan skipper is always keen to learn as he recalled that the latter always sought the former's advice during the Under-19 World Cup in which the two participated.

"It's no surprise that he [Babar] is playing like this in all the formats of the game. He is also a very, very talented player," the former Indian skipper added.

