5 takeaways from Pakistan vs India clash in Asia Cup

Cricket - Asian Cup - India v Pakistan - Dubai International Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - September 4, 2022 Players shake hands after the match. — Reuters

Pakistan trounced India with an all-round performance on Sunday, beating the arch-rivals by five wickets in Dubai's Asia Cup fixture after tasting defeat earlier in the tournament.

Chasing 182 for victory, Pakistan achieved the target with one ball and five wickets to spare in Dubai after Mohammad Rizwan hit 71 and Nawaz made 42.

Nawaz, a left-arm spinner who usually bats at eight but was promoted to number four, joined Rizwan when the score was 63-2 and the two put on a key stand.

So, what are the five takeaways from the crucial match?

Pakistan proved they can perform under pressure

The Pakistan team has proved that it can perform and chase runs under pressure, given that they keep their nerves calm. Despite Babar Azam getting dismissed early, the batters that followed him continued to chase down the score.

Cricket - Asian Cup - India v Pakistan - Dubai International Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - September 4, 2022 Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan receives medical attention after sustaining an injury. — Reuters

Although it was a nerve-wracking game, the Pakistan team proved that it is among the best teams.

Mohammad Rizwan's crucial innings

Mohammad Rizwan, despite being in pain, stood his ground and scored 71 runs from 51. Had he been sent back to the pavilion due to his pain, it would have been a troublesome situation for the Green Shirts.

Cricket - Asian Cup - India v Pakistan - Dubai International Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - September 4, 2022 Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan in action. — Reuters

Rizwan played a very crucial inning after the skipper was dismissed.

Confidence in Mohammad Nawaz

Giving confidence to all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz was a good decision as he was allowed to play without reservations, and in turn, he became the game-changer.

Pakistan's Mohammad Nawaz plays a shot during the Asia Cup Twenty20 international cricket Super Four match between India and Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 4, 2022. — AFP

Thus, sending in Nawaz at number four was a wise step. He scored a quick 42 runs from 20 balls.

Virat Kohli gets back form

Virat Kohli's confidence has been restored as he has been performing well and scored a half-century against Pakistan — giving him the boost he needed ahead of the T20 World Cup.

Cricket - Asian Cup - India v Pakistan - Dubai International Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - September 4, 2022, India's Virat Kohli. — Reuters

The former skipper scored 60 off 44 balls before he was run out by Asif Ali.

India's bowling exposed

India's bowling was exposed in the match, as they did not have Jasprit Bumrah, Harshal Patel, and Ravindra Jadeja — forcing the team to change their combination.

Cricket - Asian Cup - India v Pakistan - Dubai International Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - September 4, 2022, India's Suryakumar Yadav celebrates with teammates after taking a catch to dismiss Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan off the bowling of India's Hardik Pandya. — Reuters

They experimented with their bowling and brought in Ravi Bishnoi and Deepak Hooda, who could not stop the opposing side from scoring.