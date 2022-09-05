5 takeaways from Pakistan vs India clash in Asia Cup

Monday Sep 05, 2022
Pakistan trounced India with an all-round performance on Sunday, beating the arch-rivals by five wickets in Dubai's Asia Cup fixture after tasting defeat earlier in the tournament.
Chasing 182 for victory, Pakistan achieved the target with one ball and five wickets to spare in Dubai after Mohammad Rizwan hit 71 and Nawaz made 42.
Nawaz, a left-arm spinner who usually bats at eight but was promoted to number four, joined Rizwan when the score was 63-2 and the two put on a key stand.
So, what are the five takeaways from the crucial match?
The Pakistan team has proved that it can perform and chase runs under pressure, given that they keep their nerves calm. Despite Babar Azam getting dismissed early, the batters that followed him continued to chase down the score.
Although it was a nerve-wracking game, the Pakistan team proved that it is among the best teams.
Mohammad Rizwan, despite being in pain, stood his ground and scored 71 runs from 51. Had he been sent back to the pavilion due to his pain, it would have been a troublesome situation for the Green Shirts.
Rizwan played a very crucial inning after the skipper was dismissed.
Giving confidence to all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz was a good decision as he was allowed to play without reservations, and in turn, he became the game-changer.
Thus, sending in Nawaz at number four was a wise step. He scored a quick 42 runs from 20 balls.
Virat Kohli's confidence has been restored as he has been performing well and scored a half-century against Pakistan — giving him the boost he needed ahead of the T20 World Cup.
The former skipper scored 60 off 44 balls before he was run out by Asif Ali.
India's bowling was exposed in the match, as they did not have Jasprit Bumrah, Harshal Patel, and Ravindra Jadeja — forcing the team to change their combination.
They experimented with their bowling and brought in Ravi Bishnoi and Deepak Hooda, who could not stop the opposing side from scoring.