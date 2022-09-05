 
entertainment
Monday Sep 05 2022
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Monday Sep 05, 2022

Nevermind baby lost the lawsuit against Nirvana: Here’s why

Nirvana had recently won the lawsuit filed by Spencer Elden, the man who was featured on the band’s 1991 music album cover Nevermind at a time when he was a baby.

According to BBC report, a US court rejected the case on Friday, saying the 31-year-old took too long to allege that the band “sexually exploited” him.

“It is undisputed that Elden did not file his complaint within ten years after he discovered a violation… the court concludes that his claim is untimely,” declared the federal judge in a statement.

In the complaint, Elden claimed that he was the victim of “child sexual exploitation”.

He said that he appeared nude as a four-month-old baby reaching for a dollar bill on the cover of the iconic popular album which the claimant pointed out to be a form of “child sexual abuse”.

Moreover, Elden’s lawyer also claimed that his parents had never signed the contract and they never “received any compensation” for this gig.

Speaking with The New York Times, Nirvana’s attorney said that their clients are “pleased that this meritless case has been brought to a speedy final conclusion”.

Elden’s lawyer told Rolling Stone that the applicant would “intend to appeal this ruling”.

Meanwhile, the band’s lawyers argued that Elden already “spend three decades profiting from the cover including recreating the photo for money as well as selling signed copies of the album on eBay.

