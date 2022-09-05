 
entertainment
Monday Sep 05 2022
By
Web Desk

Kelly Clarkson pens heartwarming note on 20th anniversary of American Idol victory: Check out

By
Web Desk

Monday Sep 05, 2022

Kelly Clarkson pens heartwarming note on 20th anniversary of American Idol victory
Kelly Clarkson pens heartwarming note on 20th anniversary of American Idol victory

Kelly Clarkson has recently marked the 20th anniversary of her American Idol success by penning down a heartfelt note on social media.

On Sunday, the singer turned to Instagram and posted a lengthy note in which she thanked her friends, family and fans for their encouragement.

“Twenty years ago today I won American Idol and it forever changed the course of my life,” wrote the 40-year-old in the post.

The Piece by Piece crooner continued, “That moment was the door that opened up so much access and opportunity, and creative partnerships that I will be grateful for all of my days. The family and friendships I have created over these 20 years in music and TV are priceless to me.”

She said, “I am most proud and grateful for those friends that have become family, and for their arms that have held me when I needed it and their hearts that listened to me when I felt lost.”  

“Without them I would not be where I am. I would probably not be here at all,” explained the Stronger hit-maker.

For the unversed, the singer-songwriter reportedly competed in the first season of the singing competition show back in 2002.

The singer also expressed her gratitude to the fans who supported her in every way possible, adding “Thank you so much to every single person that voted 20 years ago”.

Meanwhile, Clarkson is hosting her own talk show The Kelly Clarkson Show.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Andrew may face difficulties in life after Queen, claims ex-Newsnight producer

Prince Andrew may face difficulties in life after Queen, claims ex-Newsnight producer
Nevermind baby lost the lawsuit against Nirvana: Here’s why

Nevermind baby lost the lawsuit against Nirvana: Here’s why
Florence Pugh to skip ‘Don't Worry Darling’ press conference at Venice Film festival

Florence Pugh to skip ‘Don't Worry Darling’ press conference at Venice Film festival
Meghan Markle’s attacks making Prince Charles ‘bewildered’

Meghan Markle’s attacks making Prince Charles ‘bewildered’
Will Smith’s ex-wife Sheree Zampino hails her ‘gracious’ ex: ‘He’s always in control’

Will Smith’s ex-wife Sheree Zampino hails her ‘gracious’ ex: ‘He’s always in control’
Meghan Markle hits back at critics: ‘Never signed any NDA with royals’

Meghan Markle hits back at critics: ‘Never signed any NDA with royals’
Adele celebrates first Emmy win, ‘Trust me to officially have an EGO’

Adele celebrates first Emmy win, ‘Trust me to officially have an EGO’
Why Meghan Markle, Prince Harry rejected invite to see Queen? Reason revealed

Why Meghan Markle, Prince Harry rejected invite to see Queen? Reason revealed
‘Squid Game’ grabs early Emmy awards, setting up drama battle

‘Squid Game’ grabs early Emmy awards, setting up drama battle
Prince William ‘urging’ Queen to take away Prince Harry’s royal titles

Prince William ‘urging’ Queen to take away Prince Harry’s royal titles

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle assured of special security for UK visit

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle assured of special security for UK visit
Meghan Markle’s explosive claims have ‘frightened’ Queen, Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle’s explosive claims have ‘frightened’ Queen, Kate Middleton

Latest

view all