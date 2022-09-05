Kelly Clarkson pens heartwarming note on 20th anniversary of American Idol victory: Check out

Kelly Clarkson pens heartwarming note on 20th anniversary of American Idol victory

Kelly Clarkson has recently marked the 20th anniversary of her American Idol success by penning down a heartfelt note on social media.



On Sunday, the singer turned to Instagram and posted a lengthy note in which she thanked her friends, family and fans for their encouragement.

“Twenty years ago today I won American Idol and it forever changed the course of my life,” wrote the 40-year-old in the post.

The Piece by Piece crooner continued, “That moment was the door that opened up so much access and opportunity, and creative partnerships that I will be grateful for all of my days. The family and friendships I have created over these 20 years in music and TV are priceless to me.”

She said, “I am most proud and grateful for those friends that have become family, and for their arms that have held me when I needed it and their hearts that listened to me when I felt lost.”



“Without them I would not be where I am. I would probably not be here at all,” explained the Stronger hit-maker.

For the unversed, the singer-songwriter reportedly competed in the first season of the singing competition show back in 2002.

The singer also expressed her gratitude to the fans who supported her in every way possible, adding “Thank you so much to every single person that voted 20 years ago”.

Meanwhile, Clarkson is hosting her own talk show The Kelly Clarkson Show.