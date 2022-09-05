 
entertainment
‘Staggering’ Meghan Markle savaged over racism allegation

‘Staggering’ Meghan Markle savaged over racism allegation

Meghan Markle’s staggering claims of racism and ‘praise’ by a Lion King actor, have been called into question.

An inside source, from deep within the Firm broke their silence on the matter.

They began by telling The Sunday Times, “The whole thing” with Meghan’s comments regarding Nelson Mandela “is just staggering.”

Especially since the source fears, “Who's next, Gandhi? There are simply no words for the delusion and tragedy of it all.”

“Everyone hoped they would go off to be financially independent, pursue their philanthropic endeavors and be happy - and that in going their own way, they might no longer feel the need to rail against the system as much as they still do. But then the star power of them requires an association with the Royal Family, and the fuel on those flames is the family discord.”

Before concluding the source issued a dire warning regarding the Queen and admitted that she is now ‘less than interested’ in being “on tenterhooks” and constantly lying in wait for the “next nuclear bomb.”

