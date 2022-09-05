 
Monday Sep 05, 2022

 Victoria's Secret model Adriana Lima welcomes baby boy with Andre Lemmers

Adriana Lima, who is already a doting mother to two daughters whom she co-parents with ex-husband Serbian basketball player Marko Jaric welcomed a baby boy with her boyfriend Andre Lemmers.

The former Victoria's Secret model 41, and her beau have welcomed their first baby together. The couple's son, Cyan Lima Lemmers, was born in Santa Monica, California, on Aug. 29.

Their son's name is "inspired by the beautiful colors of the water across the globe in destinations like the Maldives, Bahamas, and Bora Bora," a source tells PEOPLE. "Cyan is the color between green and blue in the color spectrum."

The "baby already has mommy's lips and eyes, mom and baby are at home and healthy," adds the source.

Lima is already mom to daughters Valentina, 12, and Sienna, 9, whom she co-parents with ex-husband Marko Jarić.

