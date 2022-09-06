Good news for team Pakistan as Rizwan, Dahani show improvement

Shahnawaz Dahani (L) wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan. — Instagram/Twitter/ICC

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has issued an update regarding the injuries of pacer Shahnawaz Dhani and wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan, which said that “both players have shown improvement,” Geo News reported.



During the ongoing Asia Cup 2022, the Pakistan cricket team faced some fitness issues which troubled the team combination. Earlier, Shaheen Afridi was ruled out of the tournament due to injury, while, later Shahnawaz Dahani and Mohammad Rizwan sustained injuries.

According to the PCB, pacer Shahnawaz Dhani has shown signs of improvement and the medical team is monitoring him continuously.

Updating about Rizwan’s injury, PCB’s spokesperson said that the wicket-keeper batsman is also feeling improvement, however, after receiving his MRI scan report tomorrow further decision will be taken.



Who can replace Mohammad Rizwan as wicketkeeper?

Pakistan's wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Rizwan underwent an MRI scan after he landed awkwardly on his knee and hurt himself during the Asia Cup 2022 clash against India.

The medical team will decide if Rizwan will continue playing in the tournament after his report comes.

Espncricinfo, on its website, reviewed players who can replace Rizwan as a wicket-keeper.

According to Espncricinfo, Pakistan lacks a specialist wicketkeeper. Khushdil Shah and Fakhar Zaman can do Rizwan's job, however, they are not specialists.

The second choice could be Mohammad Haris, who was with the squad on its tour to the Netherlands. However, Haris is not currently on the Asia Cup squad.