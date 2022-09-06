 
'Proud woman' Princess Diana only needed 'respect': 'Would not have rebelled'

Princess Diana never had the right guidance to survive in the royal family, declares her aide.

The Princess of Wales former private secretary Patrick Jephson believes the mother-of-two would not have rebelled against the royals, had she been nurtured with love and attention.

Speaking to Royally Obsessed, the secretary began: "I was in no doubt, in my own mind, [that] had she been treated with respect, affection, had she been encouraged and guided in a positive way, there is no way she would have been a rebel against the royal establishment."

He added: "But she was, she wasn't just the girl next door, she was a very proud aristocratic woman.

"She was informal, in many ways, and approachable, relatable, but she was no push-over."

Mr Jephson said: "She had real steel, in her soul as a lot of her critics discovered to their embarrassment."

"She sometimes was a little too impetuous for my liking.

"She could be defiant, to the point of recklessness."

He added that these traits probably "contribute" to the fact that we still "remember her".

