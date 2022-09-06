 
entertainment
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle in tenterhooks, cannot avoid 'neighbour' William: 'Royal hide and seek'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are trying to steer clear of any uncomfortable interaction with Prince William and Kate Middleton in UK.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are currently in Manchester, will get back to their Frogmore Cottage on September 8, their England home which is just 15 minutes away from William's new abode.

While the couples have successfully avoided each other over the past two years, royal expert Christopher Andersen believes this game of 'hide and seek' could not be played for long.

Speaking to US Weekly Mr Andersen said: “It's going to be interesting in the next few days when Harry and Meghan go to Europe, and they’re gonna be playing royal hide and seek.

“The Cambridges are out of the way during the first part of the Sussexes' trip to Britain, but on September 8 the Sussexes return to Britain from Germany.

“They’re going to be, literally, a brief stroll from each other on the grounds of Windsor because the Cambridges have to return in time to get their kids in school.

“It’s gonna have all the markings of an old-fashioned farce with these people trying to avoid each other," he noted.

